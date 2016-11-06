Why a Trump defeat may be a boon to Texas Republicans

Polls in some states may be tightening, but a loss by Donald Trump on Tuesday still looks like a strong bet — and that could actually be good news for Texas Republicans.
The GOP controls all but one of Texas' 29 statewide offices and almost none are up for re-election until 2018, giving top Republicans in the country's largest red state two years to potentially relish antagonizing a Hillary Clinton administration the same way they did Barack Obama's White House.
A Trump defeat also would set the stage for a GOP rebound in Texas and across the country during the next midterm election — similar to how Obama's 2008 win helped spur the tea party wave two years later. And Trump coming up short may begin healing divisions within the party that were opened by such a bombastic, nontraditional Republican presidential nominee.
"We'll be able to rail against Hillary. If we don't have Hillary to kick around anymore, who or what will we kick around?" asked Republican former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, only half-jokingly.
Of course, Texas Republicans aren't conceding this election — especially amid suggestions that Clinton could be competitive in a state that hasn't voted Democratic for president since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is Texas chairman of Trump's presidential campaign. After shunning him at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has come around to supporting Trump. And, unlike some GOP elected officials in other states, almost no Texas Republicans urged Trump to abandon their party's presidential nomination after the release of a 2005 recording in which the New York businessman can be heard bragging about grabbing women's genitals and kissing them without permission.
If Trump loses, though, any swing in the political pendulum back to the right during the next election cycle would come at a good time for Texas Republicans: Gov. Greg Abbott is up for re-election then, as is Cruz, Patrick and Patterson's successor, Land Commissioner George P. Bush — who promoted his father Jeb's short-lived run against Trump in the GOP primary.
Eight years under Obama already have made Texas America's chief Washington obstructionist. Since 2009, the state has filed nearly 50 lawsuits against the Democratic administration, challenging everything from environmental regulations and immigration policy to the White House's signature health care law.
A third straight Democratic presidential term would let those legal challenges continue. Texas Republicans in Congress, meanwhile, have worked to thwart Obama administration policies. Cruz himself even foreshadowed GOP defiance to a would-be Clinton presidency when he suggested last week that the Republican-controlled Senate could refuse to confirm any of her Supreme Court nominees — leaving the nation's high court at eight justices after the February death of Antonin Scalia.
Steve Munisteri, former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, doesn't see any silver lining to a Trump loss, especially if the billionaire doesn't dominate Texas' presidential race even in national defeat — like when Mitt Romney carried the state by 16 percentage points while losing the overall election 51-47 percent.
"A single-digit Texas margin of victory for Trump, that will energize Democrats to some extent. There will then be a lot of emphasis on Republicans doing well in 2018," Munisteri said. "But I'd really prefer Democrats to stay demoralized."
Still, a Democrat hasn't captured statewide office in Texas since 1994 — the longest losing streak of its kind in the country. The lone Democrat statewide officeholder is a party-switching judge who may lose his re-election bid Tuesday. Rebuilding the political infrastructure necessary to be successful over the long haul isn't something that can be done overnight, regardless of Tuesday's outcome, said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa.
Hinojosa said many Hispanics who weren't previously registered or aren't regular voters may cast ballots to protest Trump's past anti-Latino rhetoric. But Hinojosa added that his party won't be able to make solid inroads in Texas' 2018 statewide races unless those voters remain energized post-Trump.
"Are those people going to come back?" Hinojosa asked. "And if it is the case, can we build upon that?"
A Trump loss might also defuse intraparty tensions in the Texas GOP that have simmered during his candidacy.
Cruz's reluctance to embrace Trump for so long means he could face a well-funded challenge in the 2018 Republican Senate primary from Rep. Michael McCaul, one of the richest members of Congress and son-in-law of Lowry Mays, who founded radio broadcast giant Clear Channel Communications.
A Trump defeat might dissipate some of the momentum building behind McCaul.
"Republicans are having some battles right now over principle-oriented things," said Randy Dunning, a member of the Texas Republican Party's State Executive Committee. "Trump is not principle-driven. He is pragmatically driven."
Dunning said he thinks 2018 could be a big Republican year for Texas, but that it could be mitigated by "how fractured" the GOP remains after this cycle.
"That will be the stalking horse of how things are going to go," he said.
