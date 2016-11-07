Three-way race plays out in New Mexico presidential election

New Mexico voters are having their say in who should be the nation's next president and which major party will control the state Legislature.
Five electoral votes are at stake Tuesday in the nation's most Hispanic state, which heavily supported Barack Obama the last time around.
The entire state Legislature is up for election, with House Republicans defending a 37-33 majority and Senate Democrats clinging to a 24-18 advantage.
Donald Trump defiantly campaigned without the endorsement of GOP Gov. Susana Martinez, courting an electorate that twice backed Barack Obama.
Hillary Clinton sought to leverage heavy Democratic participation in early voting, without making a campaign visit to the state.
Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson still commands a popular following here from his two terms as governor.
