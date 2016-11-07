Voters to decide if dangerous suspects must stay in jail

Voters will decide on a constitutional amendment that would allow judges to deny bail to defendants considered exceptionally dangerous.
The amendment also would grant pretrial release to those who aren't considered a threat but remain in jail because they can't afford bail.
The measure requires final approval from voters after lawmakers in February cleared the way for it to appear on the ballot.
Top leaders, including Gov. Susana Martinez and Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels, have urged voters to support the amendment.
Legislative analysts have found that jailing significantly fewer non-dangerous defendants could save taxpayers $19 million per year, while detaining dangerous defendants for longer periods could cost about $967,000.
Comments