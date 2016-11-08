Charles Schumer faces challenge from little-known lawyer

Three-term Democratic New York U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer faces a challenge from a little-known and poorly funded Republican New York City lawyer.
Schumer is in line to succeed retiring Nevada Sen. Harry Reid as leader of Senate Democrats next year. He's poised to become majority leader if he wins and the Democrats retake the Senate.
Schumer was first elected to Congress in 1980 and hasn't faced a serious challenge in the heavily Democratic state since defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Alfonse D'Amato in 1998.
On Tuesday he faces Wendy Long, who has linked herself to presidential candidate Donald Trump and his policy proposals in her second run for the Senate.
In 2012, Long challenged Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) as Gillibrand sought her first full term; Gillibrand won easily.
