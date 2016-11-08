2 DC-area AMC theaters to show election night coverage

Voters in the Washington area will be able to catch coverage of the presidential election at two AMC theatres.
AMC Theatres and CNN are broadcasting Tuesday's presidential election coverage on the big screen at 50 theaters in 25 cities nationwide. One of the theaters is in Washington while another is in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.
The event is free for members of the chain's perks program, AMC Stubs, and their guests. Audience members can choose between "red" and "blue" locations, depending on party preference.
The "blue" location near the nation's capital is AMC Hoffman Center 22 in Alexandria, Virginia, and the "red" location is AMC Mazza Gallerie 7 in Friendship Heights.
The broadcast, which will also include major national, state and local elections, will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.
