N. Carolina gov, under national lens, fights for re-election

North Carolina was deciding Tuesday whether to turn Gov. Pat McCrory out of office after he helped implement the state's recent rightward political shift — a move marked acutely when the Republican signed a law limiting LGBT rights.
Voters were choosing between McCrory and outgoing Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper, who used the passage of House Bill 2 and high-profile opposition to the law by corporate CEOs, gay-rights groups, the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference to his political advantage.
McCrory defended signing the law last March and tried to focus his campaign on the state's recovering economy and finances during his four years in office, which he attributed to lower income taxes and sound budgeting. Flooding after Hurricane Matthew last month also gave McCrory the opportunity to lead recovery efforts as cameras watched.
The race is one of the most competitive in the country and marks the best chance for Democrats to flip a state led by a Republican chief executive.
Cooper said House Bill 2, which also directed transgender people to use bathrooms at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates, exemplified the conservative direction in which McCrory took the state. McCrory also signed laws requiring photo identification to vote, increasing abortion wait times and giving taxpayer-funded scholarships to K-12 students to attend private schools.
The governor blamed city leaders in Charlotte — where he was once mayor— for leading the GOP-controlled legislature to approve House Bill 2 after the city council passed a non-discrimination ordinance that included gender identity. McCrory also tried to shape the debate toward federal overreach, particularly since President Barack Obama's administration later directed schools nationwide to allow students to use facilities aligned with their gender identity.
Insurance agent Ronnie Lee, 62, said he and wife, June, are Republicans who voted for McCrory because of his views on abortion and House Bill 2.
"We vote pro-life," Lee said at an early voting center in Nash County, adding that McCrory "held the line on HB2. I think it's a common-sense thing."
Cooper represented rural Nash County in the General Assembly before first being elected attorney general in 2000. He said he would work to raise teacher salaries to the national average and repeal House Bill 2 to remove an obstacle to economic growth and improving North Carolina's reputation.
"He's just so badly needed to turn this state around," said Democrat and Cooper supporter Dave Morgan, 73, of Greensboro. "It was a progressive state and I'm just crushed that when I go ... across the country and people tell me, 'What's happened to your state?'"
McCrory pointed out average teacher pay has improved under his watch and unemployment was below 5 percent.
Libertarian Lon Cecil also was on the ballot.
