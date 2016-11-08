North Carolina voters express determination but also fatigue

Voters in North Carolina are deciding tight races for president, governor and U.S. Senate.
The state is a key presidential battleground that's attracted numerous visits from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.
The focus on the state has helped stoke turnout that has outpaced 2012 through the early voting period.
But the headlines — coupled with constant ads — have also caused fatigue among some voters. Below are their stories.
---
A SPLIT BALLOT
Terry Foushee, an 81-year-old registered Democrat from Roxboro, said he split his ballot by voting for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton but also Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Sen. Richard Burr — both Republicans.
Foushee, who used to own a men's clothing store, said he picked Clinton because he saw how the economy prospered during Bill Clinton's term.
"In my opinion, Bill and Hillary Clinton are some of the smartest people in the country," he said.
He said he met Burr years ago when he visited Person County and has helped with fundraising efforts for him in the past. Burr is in a tight race against Democrat Deborah Ross.
As for McCrory, Foushee picked him over Democratic challenger Roy Cooper because he thinks McCrory has done a good job in his first term: "I think he's a good governor."
Perhaps most of all, he's ready for the election to be finished. He said that even when he tries to avoid thinking about politics, it's hard because of campaign mailings and political ads.
"Everybody I've talked to got cards and stuff like that. And we catch the news at night and everybody has gotten so tired of that," he said. "But the bad thing of that is when you're cutting that off and looking for a good movie or something else to watch, you can't find anything because there's so much political coverage."
---
"WE NEED MORE RESOURCES"
Geill Rankin quit her job as a health care provider to launch a local program aimed at helping disadvantaged kids gain access to better opportunities through education.
That experience helped motivate her to cast an early ballot for Hillary Clinton.
"As far as education, Hillary has a big education platform, and there's a need for us to get more money," said the 36-year-old Rankin, who is also a graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. "We need more resources on a local level. On the national level, people need more money to pursue higher education, and I believe that Hillary is going to give us that."
Environmental issues were also important to Rankin, who said McCrory needs to be replaced.
"We need a new, fresh body in there to kind of clean what's been kind of messed up, so I think Roy Cooper on a state level, would be a better pick," she said.
---
"HE'S GOT POWER"
Using a cane to get around after leg and knee injuries, 72-year-old Myrtle Church cast a ballot for Donald Trump at an early voting site in Winston-Salem.
"He's for the good of our country," Church said. "We have our values at stake. We have our religious freedoms at stake, and he's for saving our babies," the latter a reference to Trump's anti-abortion stance.
Church, who provides home health care but is on leave during her rehabilitation, said the country will be "headed down the tube if we don't stand up and vote for our rights." She also said Trump's values are what attracted her, adding that she thinks he can be a formidable president.
"People are afraid of Trump. He's got power," she said. "He's his own man, and he's not backing up for anybody."
---
"IT'S BAFFLING TO ME"
Unaffiliated voter William McCorkle, 22, voted for all Democrats on Thursday at North Carolina Central University, the historically black university where he's a political science major.
McCorkle, who grew up in Catawba County, originally supported Bernie Sanders but voted for Clinton because he doesn't want to see Trump elected president.
McCorkle said he hopes Trump isn't elected in part because he was endorsed by a newspaper affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan. The Trump campaign denounced the endorsement by The Crusader newspaper last week.
"Trump got the support of the Klan," said McCorkle, who describes his heritage as multi-racial including African American, Native American and Eastern European. "We're at an HBCU. You can't really go with the man who literally got supported by the KKK. It's a sad situation."
He said he was also worried about the economic fallout from HB2, a law that requires transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. It also excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from statewide antidiscrimination protections.
"I can't understand how a party would do that to a group of people, subject them to those things. How the state was willing to lose the NBA All-Star game in Charlotte because of HB2," he said. "It's baffling to me."
---
Foreman reported from Charlotte and Winston-Salem.
