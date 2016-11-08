The Latest: Incumbent Moran wins US Senate seat from Kansas

The Latest on the election in Kansas (all times local):
8:10 p.m.
Kansas voters have sent U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran back to Washington, D.C., to represent them.
The Republican incumbent easily defeated Democrat Patrick Wiesner, a Lawrence attorney, in the deep red state of Kansas.
Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He previously represented the state's 1st congressional district from 1997 to 2010.
Kansas hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.
---
8 p.m.
Republican Donald Trump has fulfilled expectations that he'd carry Kansas in the presidential election.
The election Tuesday confirmed the state's status as a GOP stronghold in national elections. The last Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state was Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
The brash New York businessman was always considered likely to pick up the state's six electoral votes even though Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won the state's GOP caucuses in March and many top GOP officials backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.
While lukewarm in their support for Trump, many Kansas Republicans couldn't stomach voting for Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Former President Bill Clinton averaged less than 35 percent of the vote in Kansas in his presidential races in 1992 and 1996.
---
12:55 p.m.
Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office says the number of early ballots cast in Kansas is 47 percent higher than it was for the last presidential election in 2012.
Kobach's office said as of early Tuesday morning, more than 505,000 Kansas voters had cast ballots by mail or in person at sites set up by county election officials.
The figure was about 344,000 for the morning of the 2012 election.
Kobach has predicted that a record 1.3 million voters will participate in this year's election.
Voters have mailed in early ballots at a slightly higher rate than they did in 2012.
Early in-person voting increased nearly 87 percent before it ended at noon Monday.
About 332,000 people cast early ballots in-person this year. The figure for 2012 was 178,000.
----
9:45 a.m.
Kansas voters are casting their ballots in an election that is expected to draw record turnout.
In the Kansas City suburb of Mission, 62-year-old Belinda Hedrick voted Tuesday morning for Hillary Clinton. She says she is an independent voter and is disgusted with the way Donald Trump has run his campaign. She also says she hates how the election has "divided our country."
In Topeka, Republican James Aubey says he voted for Trump because he supported his stance on trade issues. The 55-year-old nurse also said he liked that Trump was discussing immigration.
Early voting was about 40 percent higher than it was before the last presidential election in 2012. Secretary of State Kris Kobach predicted that about 1.3 million voters would participate before polls closed Tuesday.
----
7 a.m.
Polls have opened across Kansas in an election that some official believe will have a record number of voters casting ballots.
Early voting was about 40 percent higher than it was before the last presidential election in 2012. Secretary of State Kris Kobach predicted that about 1.3 million voters would participate before polls closed Tuesday.
In Topeka, 55-year-old contractor John Braun voted Monday at the county elections office. He's politically unaffiliated and voted for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
He said tax issues are important to him and he doesn't like the idea of requiring someone to pay a higher income tax rate because he or she is wealthy. He said people are smart enough to do well financially, they should be allowed to keep their money.
----
12:01 a.m.
Republican nominee Donald Trump was expected to carry Kansas in the presidential race, and GOP Sen. Jerry Moran was headed to an easy re-election victory in Tuesday's election.
Kansas was always seen as safe for Trump because a Democrat hasn't won the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
Moran faced little-known Lawrence attorney and accountant Patrick Wiesner in seeking a second, two-year term in the Senate.
Voters were likely to approve an amendment to the state constitution to protect hunting and fishing. Republicans anticipated winning all four of the state's U.S. House seats.
Polls are to open by 7 a.m. statewide.
The state has 1.8 million registered voters. Secretary of State Kris Kobach predicted that a record 1.3 million of them would cast ballots for a turnout of 72 percent.
