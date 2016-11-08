Utah Congress: Mia Love faces Doug Owens in second matchup

U.S. Rep. Mia Love again faces off against Doug Owens on Tuesday in Utah's most closely watched and expensive congressional race this year, while U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is expected to handily fend off a challenge from newcomer Misty Snow.
The other members of the state's congressional delegation — Republican Reps. Jason Chaffetz, Chris Stewart and Rob Bishop — are also expected to win big in their bids for new terms.
Love became the first black Republican woman in Congress two years ago. But to return for another term, she'll need to overcome a challenge from Owens, a Democrat who made their last matchup a close contest. They're running in the previously blue 4th District, which includes parts of Salt Lake, Utah, Juab and Sanpete counties.
She's kept her distance from Donald Trump, skipping the Republican National Convention and releasing a statement saying definitively that she would not vote for him following the release of a 2005 recording in which the billionaire made lewd comments about women.
Owens, a Salt Lake City attorney and son of a former congressman, has tried to position himself like fellow Utah Democrat ex-U.S. Rep. Jim Matheson as a moderate and a fiscal conservative. He's needled her over taxpayer money spent on mailers promoting her office to voters in her district. She's criticized his legal work for a group trying to block a highway project over environmental concerns, saying Owens cost the state millions.
In other congressional races, the Democratic Snow is facing an uphill challenge in her race against Lee, a popular conservative senator in a largely Republican state who's been in the spotlight for his sharp criticism of Donald Trump. He was elected in 2010 amid a wave of tea party-backed candidates and helped spearhead a fight to derail President Barack Obama's health care law that led to the 2013 government shutdown.
Snow is a grocery store cashier who's touted her working-class background and attacked a Lee proposal to protect religious institutions that define marriage as between a man and woman. If elected, she'd be the state's first openly transgender elected official.
In Utah's three other congressional districts, incumbent Republicans are expected to keep their seats.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the high-profile chair of the House Oversight Committee, is expected to win a fifth term over former Overstock.com executive Stephen Tryon from Utah's 3rd District.
Rep. Rob Bishop, in office since 2002, is being challenged by Dr. Peter Clemens in the 1st District covering northernmost parts of the state.
In Utah's large 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of Salt Lake City west to the Nevada border and south to Arizona, two-term incumbent Chris Stewart is expected to fend off a challenge from businesswoman Charlene Albarran.
