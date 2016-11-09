Coghill, Giessel re-elected; Vazquez, Munoz trail in House

Two Republican state senators won re-election Tuesday, fending off aggressive challenges from candidates frustrated by the pace of progress in solving Alaska's multibillion-dollar budget deficit.
Meanwhile, votes counted election day showed Republican state Reps. Liz Vazquez of Anchorage and Cathy Munoz of Juneau trailing their challengers. It was not clear how many uncounted absentee or questioned ballots might be pending for those and other close House races.
Senate Majority Leader John Coghill of North Pole beat Democrat Luke Hopkins, while Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel edged out independent Vince Beltrami in two of the more expensive legislative races this year.
Both Hopkins and Beltrami said they believed a more bipartisan approach to governing was needed to come up with a comprehensive plan to address the state's multibillion-dollar budget deficit. Republicans currently hold majorities in the House and Senate.
Beltrami said legislative leaders had failed, a characterization Giessel disputed. She said lawmakers have made big budget cuts and must work within a deliberative system that requires buy-in from a majority in the House and Senate and the governor.
On the House side, votes counted on election day showed Majority Leader Charisse Millett of Anchorage with a 45-vote lead over Democratic challenger Pat Higgins.
Anchorage independent Jason Grenn held an election-night lead of about 220 votes over Vazquez. Democrat Justin Parish led Munoz by about 180 votes.
Kodiak Republican Rep. Louise Stutes had a lead of just under 100 votes over unaffiliated candidate Duncan Fields. Anchorage Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt led Democrat Harry Crawford by about 120 votes.
Heading into Tuesday's election, the 40-member House already was poised to welcome a number of new faces, with 10 incumbents losing primaries or deciding not to seek re-election.
On Wednesday, the House announced it had reorganized around a group of Democrats, Republicans and independents motivated to tackle the deficit. The new majority will include at least 22 members, including Stutes, Grenn and Parish.
The Senate also announced the leadership for its Republican-led majority. Republican Sen. Pete Kelly of Fairbanks will serve as president. One rural Democrat, Lyman Hoffman of Bethel, will be part of the 15-member majority.
