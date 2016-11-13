The Latest: Giuliani says Trump should use a blind trust

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill Pause

0:21 Veterans honored at Orchard park Elementary School

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:34 Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

2:33 Moana