Ohio bill would give track's Harrison Dillard, 93, his day

The only man to win Olympic medals in both sprinting and hurdles would have a day named in his honor under a bill in Ohio.
The proposal was first heard before a legislative committee this past week. It would recognize Harrison Dillard on his birthday each July 8.
Dillard tied the world record in the 100-meter sprint during the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, winning the gold medal in the Olympics' first-ever photo finish. He also won gold that year in the 4x100-meter relay.
During the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Dillard won gold in the 110-meter hurdles and again in the 4x100-meter relay.
The Cleveland-born Dillard, now 93, set 14 U.S and world records.
Democratic Sen. Kenny Yuko, of Richmond Heights, proposed the day. He calls Dillard "an incredible man."
