The Latest: Republicans unveil temporary spending bill

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Pause

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

2:48 Tax board and the public clash on hiring a Lake Wylie fire chief