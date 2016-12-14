Obama says Hanukkah a reminder of the blessing of freedom

President Barack Obama says Hanukkah is a reminder that freedom is the most meaningful of all the blessings enjoyed in the U.S.
Obama held a pair of Hanukkah receptions at the White House on Wednesday with Jewish leaders and rabbis.
Obama says the Hanukkah story shows that the story of the Jewish people is one of perseverance. He says families putting candles in their windows are embracing the freedom to proudly practice their religion and defending the rights of others to do so.
The president was joined by relatives of Elie Wiesel, the poet and Holocaust survivor who died in June.
Relatives of Shimon Peres also attended. Obama flew to Jerusalem in September to attend the funeral for the former Israeli president.
