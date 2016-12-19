The Latest: Hawaii's 'faithless elector' vote will count

The Latest on Hawaii electors voting as part of the Electoral College (all times local):
3 p.m.
Hawaii's four Electoral College electors were required by law to vote for Hillary Clinton because she won the general election in the state.
But one so-called "faithless elector" voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders instead Monday.
David Mulinix says he voted for Sanders because he doesn't feel Clinton is qualified to be president. He said if his vote would have made the difference between a Trump and Clinton presidency, he would have chosen Clinton.
By the time Hawaii electors voted, Trump had already secured enough votes to win in the Electoral College.
Hawaii Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago says the Sanders vote will count. He says Hawaii law doesn't penalize electors for going against the statewide vote.
---
2 p.m.
Hawaii's Democratic electors have cast their votes as part of the Electoral College.
Three of the four electors cast votes for Hillary Clinton, and one voted for Bernie Sanders for president.
They cast their votes at the Hawaii state Capitol Monday.
Republican president-elect Donald Trump won enough states to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. But Clinton received almost 3 million more popular votes.
The Associated Press interviewed electors nationwide and found little appetite for a revolt. Trump protesters rallied at state capitols Monday.
---
12 p.m.
Hawaii residents are rallying outside the state Capitol to protest the Electoral College and President-elect Donald Trump.
They're holding signs saying "Defend Democracy" and "Dump Trump."
Hawaii's four Democratic electors are gathering Monday at the state Capitol to cast their votes for president as part of the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton won Hawaii, so the state's four electors are bound by law to select her
Protester Emma Gerrish says she thinks Trump is totally unacceptable. She says: "No matter what the odds are, we have to try."
Trump formally won the presidency Monday afternoon by surpassing 270 electoral votes.
----
10:15 p.m. Sunday
Hawaii's Democratic electors are gathering at the state Capitol to cast their votes for president as part of the Electoral College.
Hillary Clinton won Hawaii, so the state's four electors are bound by law to select her Monday. But state law doesn't stipulate a penalty for voting differently.
Hawaii electors John Bickel, Marie "Dolly" Strazar and David Mulinix have said they'll vote for Hillary Clinton. Elector Janice Bond hasn't said who will receive her vote.
Republican president-elect Donald Trump won enough states to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. But Clinton received almost 3 million more popular votes.
The Associated Press interviewed electors nationwide and found little appetite for a revolt. But Trump protesters are planning rallies for Monday.
Comments