The Latest: UK Prime Minister 'does not agree' with order

0:53 York Co. historians butcher hog, demonstrate how to preserve meat Pause

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom