The Latest: College campuses hold 'World Hijab Day' events

The Latest on "World Hijab Day" in New Mexico and around the country (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
College campuses across the U.S honored "World Hijab Day" with Muslim female students showing non-Muslims how to wear the head covering used by some women who practice Islam.
Students at the University of New Mexico on Wednesday hosted a booth on campus and helped non-Muslims try on the hijab before they posted selfies on social media.
Sarah Rivali of Albuquerque tried on the hijab along with a few dozen other women for the first time. She says the head covering made her feel beautiful.
The day, founded in 2013 by New Yorker Nazma Khan, started in reaction to Muslim women being harassed for wearing the hijab. Organizers ask non-Muslim women to wear hijabs for a day in solidarity with Muslim women worldwide.
___
3:30 p.m.
Some Muslim women say they are mixed on the purpose of "World Hijab Day" amid Islamophobia and President Donald Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.
Mouna Mana, director of Arabic Language & Culture at Qatar Foundation International in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday she finds the event is "sweet, but uninspired." She says there are many ways activists can show solidarity with Muslim women who face many issues. Mana also says not all of Muslim women wear hijabs.
The University of New Mexico and other college campuses are holding "World Hijab Day" on Wednesday.
___
12:30 p.m.
Students on other college campuses nationwide are holding similar events.
Students at Bluefield College in Virginia and Simpson College in Iowa also are scheduled to participate in World Hijab Day.
