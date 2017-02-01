Seattle mayor submits police accountability legislation

The Seattle City Council is set to review legislation Mayor Ed Murray says will create the strongest and most transparent oversight of the city's police department in Seattle's history.
KING-TV reported (http://kng5.tv/2jXP3Of ) Wednesday that the proposal creates an independent Office of Inspector General to review all department policies and practices. It will also transform the Community Police Commission into a permanent body and increase the scope and independence of the department's Office of Professional Accountability.
Murray says the legislation will help build trust between the policy and the community.
Wednesday's announcement comes as a federal judge has been overseeing reforms at the Seattle Police Department under a 2012 consent decree between the city and the Justice Department. The agreement resolved allegations of unconstitutional policing.
Comments