Lincoln creates emergency housing program

The city of Lincoln has started a pilot emergency assistance program to house vulnerable families whose homes have been labeled by the city as uninhabitable.
The city is putting aside $20,000 to help people get into an affordable home or apartment with money for temporary housing, the first month's rent or a security deposit. The pilot program is a joint effort between the Health department and Building and Safety departments, the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2l6c6GF ) reported.
The city has planned to contract with the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties to provide case management services. Local Health Department Director Judy Halstead said families without resources whose homes are considered uninhabitable will be referred to Community Action, where caseworkers are expected to respond quickly.
A home is usually deemed uninhabitable due to structural or sanitation reasons, said Lincoln Chief Housing Inspector John Boies. Once a sign is posted after inspection saying the building is uninhabitable, the people inside must immediately move out, regardless of their financial status.
Boies said 75 houses or apartments were labeled uninhabitable in the city last year, but most were because of fires. Families affected by fires aren't eligible for the pilot program because of automatic help provided by other agencies and insurance.
Halstead said she expects six to 10 families to participate in the pilot during its first year. The program will last until the money for it runs out.
