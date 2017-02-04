Thousands march near Mar-a-Lago, protest Trump's travel ban

About three thousand demonstrators have marched near President Donald Trump's Florida estate to protest his now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.
The Saturday protest began with a rally outside Trump Plaza, twin 30-story waterfront condo buildings in West Palm Beach. The march headed two miles to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where the International Red Cross is holding a fundraiser.
Protesters shouted anti-Trump slogans and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations. Trump replied Saturday on Twitter. He called Judge James L. Robart a "so-called judge" and the ruling "ridiculous."
The protest was organized by Women's March Florida and South Florida Activism.
Comments