February 4, 2017 10:28 PM

Thousands protest in San Francisco against travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO

Thousands of people are protesting outside San Francisco's City Hall against President Donald Trump's travel ban and his plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations across the San Francisco Bay Area against Trump.

The crowd at the protest is chanting "No ban, no wall!" and "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!"

The peaceful demonstration started as thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon for a rally that featured several speakers who shared their stories about immigrating to the United States.

By nightfall, hundreds remained in the area waving signs that read "We are all immigrants" and dancing among giant bamboo lanterns lit up to celebrated the lunar New Year.

