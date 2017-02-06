Top school districts could become exempt on reports to state

The Mississippi House has voted to exempt top-rated school districts from having to report information about curriculum and some other matters to the state Department of Education.
House Bill 1224 also would allow A- and B-rated districts to offer financial incentives to teachers.
Some lower-rated school districts have difficulty attracting teachers, and current law lets them forgive student loans and provide housing assistance and moving expenses.
The bill would allow higher-rated districts to offer the same types of incentives. Democratic Rep. John Hines of Greenville says that would let top teachers become free agents and move away from districts rated C, D or F.
Republican Rep. Brad Touchstone of Hattiesburg says the bill aims to ease bureaucracy for high-performing districts.
The bill passed 79-40 Monday and moves to the Senate.
