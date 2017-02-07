Trial delayed for Hanford chemical vapors case

A federal judge has again pushed back the trial date for a lawsuit over employee concerns about exposure to chemical vapors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
KNDU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2kHu1ag ) Monday that the trial has been rescheduled for March 2018. The trial was initially moved from this coming May to October 2017.
The state of Washington and other parties filed the lawsuit against the Department of Energy seeking increased protections for workers at the nuclear facility.
A judge rejected the department's motion to have the case dismissed in November.
Both sides asked a judge last month to push back the trial date to allow them time to pursue a resolution out of court.
