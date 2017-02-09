National Politics

February 9, 2017 4:20 AM

Mayor opposes making Fairbanks a sanctuary city

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly says he will not support making the city a sanctuary for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2lsMS6s ) that a statement released by Matherly's office Tuesday says he does not plan on supporting declaring Fairbanks a sanctuary city.

The mayor had said he would do some research on the matter after several residents urged the City Council on Monday to give the city sanctuary status.

Matherly's office says members of the public would have a chance to comment on a council proposal in favor of Fairbanks becoming a sanctuary city before it gets put up for a vote.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

