Michigan Capitol infrastructure in need of major repairs

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

1:30 Rock Hill boy who wants music lessons gets a $900 surprise

1:36 Video: Winthrop's Keon Johnson drops 40 in nationally televised game

1:19 Fort Mill Elementary School celebrates peace and love with baked goods