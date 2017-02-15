National Politics

February 15, 2017 4:36 AM

Kentucky State Police team to investigate officer shootings

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's top law enforcement agency is announcing a team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Kentucky State Police will introduce the new Critical Incident Response Team on Wednesday in Frankfort.

The agency said it was establishing the team to standardize procedures and focus resources on quality, transparent investigations statewide.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley will announce the team with State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders and Deputy Commissioner Alex Payne.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos