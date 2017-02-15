Gov. Edwards raises $3.3M for re-election bid in first year

Gov. John Bel Edwards raised nearly $3.3 million for his re-election bid during his first year in office, giving him a hefty campaign account years ahead of the 2019 governor's race.
The Democratic governor's latest fundraising report, covering all contributions and spending for 2016, was filed Wednesday with the state ethics administration office.
Edwards reports he ended the year with about $3.3 million cash on hand, after accounting for dollars left from 2015 and campaign expenses.
The governor's campaign says nearly all the contributions came from Louisiana residents.
For comparison, former Gov. Bobby Jindal brought in nearly $3.5 million in his first year in office.
Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, a possible Edwards competitor in 2019, reported drawing $899,000 in campaign donations last year and ending with $544,000 on hand.
