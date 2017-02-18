Executive order that incarcerated Japanese Americans is 75

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere Pause

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

1:09 Lake becomes 'icy cold bath' at Special Olympics event in Rock Hill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court