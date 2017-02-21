Crackdown uncovers 9 illegal dumping sites in upstate NY

State officials say they found nine illegal dumping sites in the Hudson Valley and issued nearly 170 tickets for violating New York's Environmental Conservation Law during a recent crackdown.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2lqwTWT ) the Cuomo administration announced Monday night that last week's two-day enforcement effort involved more than 100 environmental conservation officers, state troopers, local police and state inspectors.
The crackdown uncovered nine illegal dumping sites in the Hudson Valley. Twenty-eight truck drivers were ticketed and 167 citations were issued, more than half of them stemming from roadside checkpoints conducted on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says illegal threatens communities' groundwater supplies. He says more enforcement efforts are planned in the coming months.
