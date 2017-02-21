New Mexico seeks safeguards against faithless electors

New Mexico may take new precautions to guard against any possible revolt by presidential electors.
The state House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that would replace any presidential elector who does not vote for the candidate of the party that nominated them. The bill now moves to the Senate.
The initiative from Democrat Rep. Matthew McQueen also would do away with the New Mexico's felony penalty for "faithless" electors. McQueen says there should not be an option to thwart the will of the electorate.
Despite rumblings of a revolt, only two Republican electors — both from Texas — cast protest votes for someone other than Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton lost four Democratic electors in Washington state and one in Hawaii.
Hillary Clinton won New Mexico's five electoral votes.
