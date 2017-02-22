National Politics

February 22, 2017 4:41 AM

Governor objects as Senate schedules confirmation meeting

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The Republican-led North Carolina Senate is moving ahead with confirmation for a member of Democrat Roy Cooper's Cabinet, even though the governor argues doing so would violate a court order.

A Senate committee was scheduled Wednesday to consider qualifications for Larry Hall, Cooper's secretary for military and veterans' affairs.

Cooper sued legislative leaders over a law they approved before he took office requiring Senate confirmation for his Cabinet. The legal fight already delayed the committee once. A three-judge panel last week refused to block the law's enforcement until a trial next month.

Cooper's general counsel wrote a key senator Tuesday insisting the process still can't begin because the governor has yet to formally submit nominees' names. Cooper has announced eight Cabinet secretaries and they've all been sworn in.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos