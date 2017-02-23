National Politics

American Samoa's ex-congressman dies at 73

The Associated Press
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa

American Samoa's longest serving non-voting delegate to the U.S House of Representatives Eni H. Faleomavaega died Wednesday. He was 73.

His sister-in-law, Therese Hunkin, didn't disclose the cause of death but said he died at his home in Provo, Utah.

Faleomavaega, a Democrat, was first elected in 1989 but was unseated in the November 2014 election by Republican Aumua Amata Radewagen.

Faleomavaega didn't run in the 2016 election.

American Samoa is a U.S. territory about 2,300 miles south of Hawaii.

Its House delegate can vote in committee but not on the House floor.

Faleomavaega is survived by his wife, Hinanui, five children and 10 grandchildren.

