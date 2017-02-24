Montana Supreme Court asked to rehear homicide case appeal

A Montana man found guilty of fatally shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage is asking the Montana Supreme Court to reconsider his appeal.
The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2l6cKUr) the state high court upheld Markus Kaarma's deliberate homicide conviction earlier this month after rejecting his arguments that jurors weren't properly instructed about justifiable use of force and that pre-trial news coverage biased the Missoula jury.
But the Supreme Court did rule that a detective who testified about blood spatter at the 2014 crime scene should've been deemed an expert witness.
Defense Attorney Nate Holloway filed a petition Tuesday saying that testimony led jurors to believe 17-year-old Diren Dede posed no threat to Kaarma when he broke into his garage.
Holloway is asking the court to take another look at whether that evidence influenced the jury's decision.
Kaarma is serving a 70-year sentence.
