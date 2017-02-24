Some say police deadly force bill not out of sight yet

A bill that would have lowered the bar for prosecuting police who use deadly force didn't make it out of a key committee. But a proponent in the House says the issue is still alive this legislative session.
Senate Bill 5073, sponsored by Democratic Sen. David Frockt of Seattle, would have changed the existing statute that makes it almost impossible for prosecutors to criminally charge law-enforcement officers who wrongfully use deadly force. While it passed out of a policy committee last week, it did not come up for a required vote before a fiscal committee Friday.
Similar bills related to this issue also exist in the House, which Democratic Rep. Roger Goodman says are still "very much alive."
