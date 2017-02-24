New Mexico consolidates personnel functions

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has signed an executive order designed to save money by shifting human resources functions to a single executive agency.
Martinez issued an order Friday that would consolidate human resources services for executive agencies under the existing State Personnel Office.
It was unclear how much money the reorganization would save and whether state employees would be laid off reassigned as a result.
The order describes human resources operations until now as fragmented and inefficient. The changes aim to streamline and improve oversight of personnel decisions affecting about 18,000 employees who are not political appointees.
New Mexico state government is wrestling with stunted state revenues linked to a downturn in the oil sector and a sluggish local economy. The Legislature is considering new taxes and fees.
