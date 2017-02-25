Opinions on land, refugees among resolutions at Legislature

Utah lawmakers have introduced about 700 bills this year, including resolutions that offer the Legislature's opinion on issues such as national monuments and refugees.
So far this session, about 10 percent of the bills introduced have been resolutions.
Lawmakers debate several types of resolutions, some of which change their internal rules and some that eventually could amend the state constitution.
One of the most impactful resolutions this year urged President Donald Trump to rescind the newly named Bears Ears National Monument.
It's a proclamation, but it sparked a backlash from organizers of a lucrative outdoor recreation show, who pulled their expo from the state in protest.
Another resolution lawmakers are considering would declare the state's commitment to welcoming refugees.
