Slaughter to bring health reform beneficiary to Trump speech

Democratic U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter says her guest for President Donald Trump's address to Congress will be a Rochester man who benefited from health care reform.
Republicans in control of Congress face pressure to scrap the Affordable Care Act, though finding a way to do it has proved difficult. Trump said Monday that "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated."
Slaughter says her guest for the president's address Tuesday night will be Jonathan Siegel, who claims Obama-era reforms provided affordable health care for his family after he was laid off and made it possible for him to start his own business.
Slaughter says Siegel's story illustrates what's at stake with Republican repeal efforts.
Trump said the current health insurance market is "going to absolutely implode."
