Senate panel endorses plan to allow guns in the Capitol

A bill that would allow people to bring guns into the state Capitol is one step away from the governor's desk after a Senate panel advanced it Wednesday to the chamber's floor.
The State Affairs Committee voted 5-4 to approve the plan, which would allow people who have an enhanced permit to bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they register beforehand with security. The proposal has advanced farther than at least two similar bills proposed last legislative session, but Gov. Dennis Daugaard's opposition to the legislation is a steep obstacle for supporters.
The measure, which would also include qualified law enforcement officers and qualified retired officers, has already passed through the House. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, its main sponsor, said he believes Capitol security is good.
"We are still sitting in a fishbowl, and anyone can walk here at any time with a weapon and do great harm before he is ever stopped," Qualm said. "The Second Amendment gives us the right to defend ourselves and should not be infringed upon."
At the end of February, there were 92,850 active regular and enhanced permits in South Dakota, according to the Secretary of State's office. In 2016, 1,460 new enhanced permits were issued.
There are no metal detectors or other security checks at the Capitol entrances to enforce the current prohibition on most people carrying guns in the building.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, opposed the bill. Daugaard has said he would veto it if it reaches his desk.
Comments