Phoenix police fatally shoot armed man at apartment building

Police in Phoenix say officers have fatally shot an armed man during a confrontation at an apartment building.
Officers were called to the Sky Harbor Inn apartments around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to assist adult probation officers in contacting a man who had violated his probation.
Police saw the man on a second-floor landing and surrounded him in a way where he wouldn't be able to escape.
The man was found to have a gun and police say he refused to listen to officers' commands.
That led to shots being fired.
The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say no officers were injured and the shooting is being investigated.
