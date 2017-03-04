Bill would help trafficking victims clear criminal records

In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, Jessica Wolfe poses for a photo in the doorway of The Genesis Project, a drop-in center for victims of sex trafficking in SeaTac, Wash. Wolfe, who was forced into sex trafficking shortly after her 19th birthday is now struggling to find housing and a job after background checks find her prostitution convictions, but a measure passed last week in the Washington state Senate could rewrite current law to make it easier for victims of trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions.
In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, Jessica Wolfe poses for a photo in the doorway of The Genesis Project, a drop-in center for victims of sex trafficking in SeaTac, Wash. Wolfe, who was forced into sex trafficking shortly after her 19th birthday is now struggling to find housing and a job after background checks find her prostitution convictions, but a measure passed last week in the Washington state Senate could rewrite current law to make it easier for victims of trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions.
In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, Jessica Wolfe talks about her life story as she sits at The Genesis Project, a drop-in center for victims of sex trafficking in SeaTac, Wash. Wolfe, who was forced into sex trafficking shortly after her 19th birthday is now struggling to find housing and a job after background checks find her prostitution convictions, but a measure passed last week in the Washington state Senate could rewrite current law to make it easier for victims of trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions.
In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, Jessica Wolfe, right, talks about her life story as she sits at The Genesis Project, a drop-in center for victims of sex trafficking in SeaTac, Wash. with King County Sheriff's Deputy Andy Conner, left, who founded center. Wolfe, who was forced into sex trafficking shortly after her 19th birthday is now struggling to find housing and a job after background checks find her prostitution convictions, but a measure passed last week in the Washington state Senate could rewrite current law to make it easier for victims of trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions.
In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, a poster on the wall of The Genesis Project, a drop-in center for victims of sex trafficking in SeaTac, Wash., refers victims to a similar program at different location. A measure passed last week in the Washington state Senate could rewrite current law to make it easier for victims of trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions.
In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, a law-enforcement guide to human trafficking sits on a table at The Genesis Project, a drop-in center for victims of sex trafficking in SeaTac, Wash. A measure passed last week in the Washington state Senate could rewrite current law to make it easier for victims of trafficking to vacate prostitution convictions.
