March 5, 2017 10:39 AM

Cincinnati ocelot makes 10th appearance at annual festival

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has taken its cat ambassador for her tenth consecutive appearance at the National Ocelot Festival.

WCPO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lObx5d ) that the 17-year-old ocelot Sihil (SEE'-heel) traveled 1,200 miles to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, to participate in the event Saturday.

Held on National Ocelot Conservation Day, the festival features information and education sessions on conservation of the endangered ocelot, as well as onstage appearances by Cincinnati's famous feline.

Sihil made history as the first ocelot born using transferred frozen embryos.

