Effort to reinstate voter ID falls short in Arkansas Senate

An effort to revive an Arkansas voter ID law that was struck down by the state's highest court has failed to pass the state Senate.
The Senate voted 20-8 in favor of the bill requiring voters to show photo ID before casting a ballot, short of the 24 needed to pass. The Senate did agree to allow the legislation to be brought up again later.
The Arkansas Supreme Court struck down a previous voter ID law in 2014 as unconstitutional. The bill is aimed at addressing a concern three of the court's seven justices raised that the 2013 law didn't pass with enough votes in the Legislature when it was enacted.
A separate proposal to put voter ID on the 2018 ballot is pending before the Senate.
