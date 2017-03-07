Prosecutors: Ex-Stockton mayor stole money from kids club

Prosecutors say former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars that were intended for a youth club.
San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau said Monday the alleged theft between 2010 and 2014 involved money Silva received from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to run the Stockton Boys & Girls Club, which is now called the Stockton Kids Club.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2mz28lD) Himelblau said a significant portion of the money ended in Silva's personal account.
The indictment also alleges Silva used credit cards from the club to pay for trips to the Philippines and South Lake Tahoe and for a recurring charge for an online dating site, Filipino Cupid.
Silva pleaded not guilty to the charges.
