Burgum: GOP health care overhaul plan 'work in progress'

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum calls the health care overhaul plan released by House Republicans "a work in progress."
Burgum reacted Tuesday to the new Republican health care bill. In a statement, the new Republican governor says there are "many competing interests, particularly between states with and without expanded Medicaid," which covers low-income people.
Burgum also says he does not believe there is a national solution to the problem. Instead, he says states must be empowered with the control and flexibility needed to come up with new solutions for lowering the actual costs of health care.
President Donald Trump has endorsed the plan. GOP leaders hope the legislation will fulfill campaign promises to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
