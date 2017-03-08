Alaska Sens. Murkowski, Sullivan meet with President Trump

Alaska's two U.S. senators met with President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and called the meeting productive.
In a joint statement, Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan say Wednesday they discussed everything from responsible resource development to national security.
The senators say the meeting was an opportunity to explain challenges facing Alaska, such as access to lands and resources.
The federal government oversees more than 60 percent of land within Alaska.
Murkowski and Sullivan took issue with decisions made under the administration of President Barack Obama.
The former president pushed to keep oil exploration and development out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and blocked a land trade that would have allowed a road linking two remote communities through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge on the Alaska Peninsula.
