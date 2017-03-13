Md. Senate panel rejects appointee for planning department

A Maryland Senate panel has rejected Gov. Larry Hogan's nominee to head the Maryland Department of Planning.
The Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted 11-6 Monday against the appointment of Wendi Peters. Hogan withdrew the nomination shortly after the vote.
Democrats who control the panel say they felt she was unqualified for the Cabinet post.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller says he told Hogan weeks ago he thought her appointment would have problems. The Calvert County Democrat says he recommended the Republican governor appoint someone else with planning experience, keeping Peters as a deputy.
Amelia Chasse, Hogan's spokeswoman, says Peters received an "extremely unfair hearing" that ignored her service "all for the sake of partisan politics."
The agency helps Maryland counties and municipalities in land use and resource planning.
