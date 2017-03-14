Group objects to settlement over planned Detroit-area mosque

A group of residents is objecting to a settlement that was reached to allow construction of a mosque in a Detroit-area neighborhood.
Sterling Heights City Council voted last month to accept the settlements, including one in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. attorney's office and one filed by the mosque.
The Detroit News reports the American Freedom Law Center sued Monday in U.S. District Court on behalf of the residents, saying the city's zoning ordinances are being violated.
Mayor Michael Taylor tells WDIV-TV it's a "very frivolous lawsuit."
Plans for the mosque were denied in 2015. The city at the time had said the American Islamic Community Center's application was denied because of concerns about parking, traffic, and the size of the mosque dome and spires, not because of religion.
