March 15, 2017 10:28 AM

Ohio Supreme Court puts ruling on rapist's sentence on hold

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has put on hold its decision overturning a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence.

In a 5-2 ruling Wednesday, the court agreed with a prosecutor's request to delay the case while an appeal is made to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Mahoning (muh-HOH'-ning) County Prosecutor's Office wants the high court to take up the case of the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore for crimes committed when he was 15.

Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

The Ohio Supreme Court overturned the sentence in December, saying it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

