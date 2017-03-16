National Politics

March 16, 2017 7:27 AM

County GOP asks Ohio lawmaker to resign after his arrest

The Associated Press
HAMILTON, Ohio

Republicans in southwest Ohio's Butler County are asking a GOP state lawmaker to resign after he was accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun and missed legislative work this week.

Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, was arrested early Sunday after a caller reported someone passed-out at a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru. He's charged with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

He hasn't publicly commented on the circumstances of his arrest.

The head of the Butler County Republican Party tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2mS22VD ) that Retherford has shown he's "unreliable and unfit" to serve as a legislator, citing his arrest and his history of multiple traffic violations and crashes.

A House GOP spokesman says no decision has been made on potential discipline for Retherford.

