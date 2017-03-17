Family of veteran shot by Eugene police files $7.5M lawsuit

The family of a former Army soldier who was shot to death at his home in 2015 by a Eugene police officer has filed a $7.5 million lawsuit against the city, officers and a person who took emergency calls in the incident.
The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/02oooU ) lawyers for Brian Babb's family assert in the suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court that police provoked the deadly confrontation with Babb.
Babb was wounded in battle while in Afghanistan, suffering a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.
He was killed after police were called to his home by his therapist who believed he was experiencing a crisis.
Authorities say Babb was armed with a rifle when officer Will Stutesman shot him. Prosecutors ruled the shooting was legal and justified.
Comments